RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Mary Johnson, 83, Ridgeway, formerly of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Jan. 27, 2020.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Liberty Church of Christ, Liberty, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Liberty.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Liberty Church of Christ.
Memorials: Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund, Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.