Johnson, Mary Lou 1926-2021 St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mary Lou Johnson, 95, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 1, 1926, in Dekalb, Missouri, daughter of the late Gertrude and Fred Pemberton. She worked at H.D.Lee, and had beauty shops in Dearborn and Faucett, Missouri. She resided in Faucett for many years before moving to St. Louis in 1992.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by husband, Olus Frederick Johnson; her parents; a brother, Gerald Pemberton; sisters, Shirley Clemens, Marjorie Cardwell, and Opal Charlene Pemberton.
Survivors include, daughter, Phyllis (Carl) Beckman, St. Louis; sister, Janice Mann-Black of Canal Winchester, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Carl Beckman officiating. The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
