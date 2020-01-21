Johnson, Leann 1963-2020

WYALUSING, Pa. - Leann Johnson, age 56, of Wyalusing, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home.

Leann was born Feb. 2, 1963, in Maryville, the daughter of Freda Conz Griffey, of Maryville, and the late Eldon "Laverne" Griffey, who passed on May 4, 2014.

She was raised in Maryville and was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Leann was employed with Northwest Missouri State University, as well as with Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Casey, Pilot, and Break Time Gas Companies, in Missouri, and Connie's Market after she moved to Wyalusing.

She enjoyed shopping, watching fireworks and doing various crafts. She took great pleasure in watching squirrels, butterflies and birds, especially cardinals. Leann looked forward to visiting her family and friends in Missouri after she moved to Pennsylvania. She loved to spend time with her family, including her dogs, Macey and Copper.

Leann is survived by: Timothy Johnson, whom she married on March 30, 2013; her children: Steven Stuart (Melissa), of Osage City, Kansas, Joanna Stuart (Mike), of Elmo, Missouri, Kylie Roediger (Clete), of Windham, Pennsylvania, and Kara Johnson (Dillon Horton), of Waverly, New York; her grandchildren: Raygan Stuart, Kaylie Harris, Carson Harris, Xavier George, Katia Stuart, Jillianne Stuart, Kensley Wagner, Brie Roediger, Kayden Roediger, Leah Roediger and Braxton Horton; her mother, Freda Conz Griffey, of Maryville; her brothers: Leslie Griffey (Gloria), of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Lloyd Griffey, of Maryville, and Larry Griffey (Sarah), of Kidder, Missouri.

She is also survived by: her father and mother-in-laws, Sheldon and Kay Johnson, and Sharon and Leon Vail; her grandmother-in-law, Marion Voda; her sister-in-laws, Telysa Norman and Tammy Potenzino (Larry); as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Price Funeral Home, in Maryville.

The family will receive friends from noon Thursday until 2 p.m.

Leann will be cremated following the services.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.