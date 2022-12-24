Johnson, Kreg L. 1948-2022 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Kreg L. Johnson, 74, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Platte City.
Kreg was born to parents, the late Conrad and Jean (Twombly) Johnson, on Nov. 1, 1948, in Highland, Kansas.
Kreg graduated from Sabetha High School in 1966. He received a degree in Pharmacy from Kansas University in 1971. Kreg worked as a pharmacist for over 45 years in St. Joseph, beginning at Skaggs downtown, Osco Drug and Kmart South.
Kreg was united in marriage to Carolynn (Nightingale) Johnson on June 5, 1976, at Fanning, Kansas. They are the parents of two sons, Justin and Brad Johnson.
Kreg was a 50-year member of the Masons and Eastern Star. He was an avid reader, loved fishing, all sports and spending time with his family and friends.
Kreg loved talking to anyone and never met a stranger. Most importantly, he was a man of great faith, always putting his trust in the Lord. This strong faith guided him throughout his life.
Survivors include: his wife, Carolynn; sons, Justin Johnson of Platte City and Brad Johnson of Olathe, Kansas; twin brother, Greg (Mary) Johnson of Troy, Kansas; sister, Mary Jean Kuester of Hollister, Missouri; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at The Community of Christ Church in Fanning, Kansas, with burial to follow.
Visitation will be an hour before, at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society or a charity of their choice.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas in charge of arrangements.
