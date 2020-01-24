SAVANNAH, Mo. - Julia L. Johnson, 85, of Savannah, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Julia was born on July 27, 1934, in DeKalb County, Missouri, to the late Harold and Julia (Dunham) Julian.

Julia married Eugene "Gene" D. Johnson, on April 12, 1953.

He passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.

She worked for the Savannah R-3 School District, at the Amazonia elementary school, as a secretary. She also was a secretary for many years at the Whitesville Baptist Church.

Julia was a member of the Whitesville Baptist Church and a volunteer at the St. Joseph Baptist Association.

She was a wonderful gardener and loved to read. She enjoyed cooking and her family loved her homemade Christmas candy.

She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: daughter, Michele Keul; son, Michael Johnson (Melinda); five grandchildren: Kurt (Darcy), Kelly (Tim), Ashley (Donnie), Keith (Cortney) and Christopher (Brittany); eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Frank Julian, Linda Stafford, Betty Ussary (Jim) and Dorothy Julian; nieces; sister-in-law, Marie Johnson; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents; and husband; Julia was preceded in death by siblings, Kathy Reynolds, Mary Sutton and Jan Gomen.

Memorial visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Memorial service celebrating Julia's life: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at our chapel.

The family suggests memorials to: Whitesville Baptist Church or the Andrew County Food Pantry.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.