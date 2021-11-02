Rolla "Dude" Gerald Johnson, Jr., 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of the late Hazel and Rolla Johnson, Sr. He married Barbara Swardson Johnson on Feb. 24, 1979, at Copeland Baptist Church, and she survives of the home.
He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1967, and from Missouri Western State University with a degree in Psychology. He owned and operated the Assisted Independence Inc. He also was a car salesman for many years. He enjoyed preaching for 30 years as this was his life's work. He also enjoyed fishing, playing fastpitch softball, and classic Rock and Roll. He loved cars, spending time with his family, and cooking breakfast for them every morning. Rolla was a former member of the Copeland Baptist Church, and he attended the Harvest Baptist Church in Savannah, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Charles Johnson; brother, Jimmie L. Johnson; and sister, Rose Johnson.
Survivors include: wife, Barbara L. Johnson of the home; daughter, Sara (Rick) Mann of St. Joseph; three grandchildren: Caleb Johnson, Kileigh Gross, and Kollin Gross; sisters, Joyce Butler, Karen Johnson, and Debra Haskey.
Memorial Services: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Harvest Baptist Church. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Harvest Baptist Church, Savannah. Pastor Greg McCurley officiating.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
