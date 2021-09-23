Johnson, Joy 1932-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Joy Johnson, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 17, 2021.
Joy was born July 11, 1932, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Dr. Jerome and Elsie (Ireland) McCulley.
She had worked for many years as the office manager for K-Mart in St. Joseph.
Joy was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Kyle Johnson and wife, Shannon and grandson, Canyon Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.