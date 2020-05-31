Johnson, Joseph D. 1989-2020

Joseph D. Johnson, 30, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was born Dec. 10, 1989, in St. Joseph.

Joseph was a member of Holsey Chapel.

He enjoyed: hunting, fishing, spending time with his children and family.

Joseph also enjoyed the time he spent with Lindsey's family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Jennie Johnson and grandmother, Patricia Mace.

Survivors include: children: Amiya, Taylee, Jaxson and Crue Johnson; fiance;, Lindsey Williams; mother, Nell Johnson; father, Joe Caldwell; siblings, Courtney Parker (Phillip), Brian Johnson, Jeff Johnson (Jossie); grandparents, Jim and Nancy Caldwell; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home, to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Joseph's Tribute Page at: www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.