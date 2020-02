MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Johannah (Powers) Johnson, 95, was born in rural DeKalb County, March 27, 1924, and died Feb. 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Dan and Madeline Weigand Powers; husband, Clark Johnson; brother, John; and sisters, Mary, Rosemary and Frances.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Johannah has been cremated.

Memorials to: DeKalb County Public Library.

