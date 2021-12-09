REA, Mo. - Joan K. Johnson, 83, Rea, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Joan is survived by her son, David Johnson, Rea; daughter, Beth Johnson, Texas; niece, Meredith and by Gene Johnson, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Private Family Graveside Services and Burial will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
