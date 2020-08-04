Johnson, Jeffrey T. 1963-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Jeffrey T. Johnson, 57, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph.

Memorial Service will be held at The Turner Family Funeral home, in Maysville, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kyle White officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service where the family will receive friends.

Jeff has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home.

Jeffrey was born in St. Joseph to John and Sue (Miller) Johnson on July 21, 1963.

On January 24, 2004, Jeff and Patricia Fisher were united in marriage in Randolph County, Missouri.

Jeff worked as a Security Guard Supervisor for Securitas.

He enjoyed his grandson with all his heart, and was a voracious reader.

Jeff also liked going to dinner theatre, and "Date Night", followed by a chocolate malt.

He loved computers and helping his beloved wife with computer issues at work.

Jeff was a wonderful son, husband, dad, and papa.

He is survived by: his wife, Patricia Fisher-Johnson; children, Robbie (Sara Whitten) Johnson, and Stephanie Fisher; brother, Kevin (Amy) Johnson; sister, Kendra (Dennis Dobbe) Ezzell; mother, Sue A. Johnson; grandson, Grayson; sister-in-law, Tammy (Danny) Weatherd; father-in-law, Larry Hill; several nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, John Johnson; son, Brett Johnson; mother-in-law, Ann Hill; sister-in-law, Jenifer Johnson; and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff's honor to the family.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.