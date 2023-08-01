Dorothy Mae Johnson, loving mother and grandmother, went to her eternal home on July 30, 2023. She was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in St. Joseph, to David and Ruth (Nichols) Rigby.

Dorothy was a loving mother to her children, James Adams, Dawn Vaughn (Phillip), and David B. Adams (Nicki), and stepson, Gary Harland. She adored her grandchildren, Dustin Benner (Barbara), Brenton Benner (Meagan), Hunter Adams (Jackenzie Todd), and Madison Adams. Her love also extended to her great-grandchildren, Myah Dwyer, Charlotte Benner, and Avah Benner.

