Dorothy Mae Johnson, loving mother and grandmother, went to her eternal home on July 30, 2023. She was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in St. Joseph, to David and Ruth (Nichols) Rigby.
Dorothy was a loving mother to her children, James Adams, Dawn Vaughn (Phillip), and David B. Adams (Nicki), and stepson, Gary Harland. She adored her grandchildren, Dustin Benner (Barbara), Brenton Benner (Meagan), Hunter Adams (Jackenzie Todd), and Madison Adams. Her love also extended to her great-grandchildren, Myah Dwyer, Charlotte Benner, and Avah Benner.
Dorothy was survived by her brother, David Rigby.
Preceding her in death were her parents; the father of her children, Paul Adams; husbands, Kenneth Harland and Raymond Johnson; siblings, Carol Waitkoss, Robert Rigby, and Jerry Rigby.
Dorothy was a dedicated registered nurse, a testament to her lifelong service to others.
Her faith anchored her life, and she was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church. Dorothy's love for music was evident in her enjoyment of playing the organ and piano.
Characterized by love and kindness, Dorothy leaves behind a beautiful legacy of service, faith, and music. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.
