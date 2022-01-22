Dennis "Hondo" Johnson, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
He was born Dec. 21, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Everette and Velma (Basham) Johnson, Jr.
Hondo was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.
He enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, baseball, which at the age of 14 he was the only one to pitch a no hit-no run in the All-Star Game. Hondo also enjoyed truck driving, going to the casino to play Keno and Cribbage, and spending time with his family and friends. Hondo was an avid NASCAR, KC Royals, and KC Chiefs fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everette; sister, Sharon Georges; nephew, Joe; niece; Michelle; grandparents, Everette Johnson Jr. and Duthiel Hanon.
Survivors include his mother, Velma Spalding, whom he loved with all his heart; sister, Tanya Moore (Mike); brother, Larry Johnson; nieces, Jennifer, Tiffany, Mandy; nephews, Jeremy, Brandon, Brian, Ryan; companion, Isabella; numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
Celebration of Life 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, FOP Hall, 621 S. 36th St. St. Joseph, MO. Food will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Hondo's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
