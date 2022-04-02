Johnson, Daniel D. Mound City, Mo.

Daniel D. Johnson
MOUND CITY, Mo. - Daniel D. "Dan" Johnson, age 71, Mound City, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Dan was born in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Wathena High School in Wathena, Kansas. Dan served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.
Dan was employed in the trucking industry most of his life and ended his career as a driver manager with Swift Transportation in Edwardsville, Kansas.
Dan was predeceased by his father, Norman Casewell Johnson, and his mother and stepfather, Mary E. and Walter B. Laipple. Dan was also predeceased by an older brother, Dennis S. Johnson.
Survivors include his spouse, Debra (Turvey) Johnson of the home; daughters, Tanya (Doug) Roth of Kansas City, Missouri, and Dusti Frans and companion Jeff Resler of St. Joseph; son, Andrew (Glenda) Johnson of Dupont, Washington; sister, Judie (Bill) Livingston of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; brothers, Don (Carol) Johnson of St. Joseph and David (Wanda) Johnson of Apex, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alexander and Silas Roth and Taylor and Audrey Johnson; plus very special nieces and nephews.
Dan graciously donated his body to the Gift of Body Program at University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. A visitation and celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City. A private family inurnment will be at Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
