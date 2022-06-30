Johnson-Crumb, Joanne 1938-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Joanne Johnson Crumb passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022.

She was born Sept. 24, 1938, to AB "Johnny" and Beatrice Johnson.

She grew up in St. Joseph, then moved on to exploring the world. She was a very accomplished woman, with many talents. Joanne made the world a better place. She is loved and missed by many.

A Celebration of life with family only will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

