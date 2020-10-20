Bryan Lee "Lump" Johnson 47, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 25, 1973, in St. Joseph, son of Pamela and Roy "Buster" Johnson.

He worked at Triumph foods in production. Bryan enjoyed fishing, KC Chiefs football and shooting pool with his brother and nephews. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Roy "Buster" Johnson.

He is survived by: mother, Pamela Guyer; daughters, Tylee and Abigail Johnson; brother, Shane Johnson; sister, Adelpha Kretzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bryan will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the FOP Hall in St. Joseph.

Memorials are requested to the Bryan Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.