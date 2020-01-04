Brenda Lee Johnson, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1963, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brenda married Dennis Johnson Oct. 24, 1983.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Judy (Barker) Hall and sister, Sandy Fitsimmons.

Survivors include: her husband, Dennis; son, Garrett Johnson; five grandchildren; father, Sherman Hall; brother, Thomas Hall; sister, Nina McKay.

Mrs. Johnson will be cremated and there will not be a service.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.