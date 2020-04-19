Johnson, Anne Campbell 1924-2020

Anne Campbell Johnson, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Anne married Marvin Johnson Nov. 10, 1951; He preceded her in death April 16, 1996.

She was a member of: the HY Chapter of PEO, Runcie Club, Mensa International, Zeta Tau Alpha, AAUW.

Anne was also a Board member of the St. Joseph Historical Society, and served as a Deacon and Elder at many Presbyterian Churches, including Westminster and Trinity in St. Joseph.

Anne graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, with a Major in Mathematics, Minors in Chemistry and Spanish.

Then she later obtained her Masters in Secondary Administration, from the University of Iowa.

Anne considered herself a professional substitute teacher in: Mathematics, Science, French, and Spanish.

Survivors include: children: Douglas, Harold, Phyllis, Nighram, Melissa and Hanifa; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Boyd; extended family and friends.

Mrs. Johnsons' room is open to the public 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Laurel Hill Cemetery, Neligh, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: CJ Redistribution Center, P.O. Box 391, St. Joseph, MO 64502.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.