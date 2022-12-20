John R. Auxier 1947-2022 Agency, Mo. Dec 20, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial John R. Auxier 1947-2022 Agency, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AGENCY, Mo. - John Ray Auxier, 75, Agency, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.He was born Jan. 20, 1947, to James Auxier and Leola Litton in St. Joseph.John worked at Armors and was a truck driver. He loved the outdoors, feeding the birds and squirrels, reading western books, and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Michael, and Richard Auxier; and sister, Shirley Steidel.Survivors include his wife, Jolene; daughters, Sherrie (Brad) Ebling and Cindy Murphy; grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Ebling, Andrea (Ryan) Ebling, Cierra (Kieffer) Ebling, Jessica (Brett) Ball, Kimberly (Robert) Bowman, Kaytlen Auxier; ninegreat-grandchildren; brothers, James (Barbara) Auxier, Charles (Ivanna) Auxier, Patrick (Pam) Auxier; sisters, Deborah (Kenny) Christopher, Paula Harding, Dixie (Mike) Swartz; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was of the Pentecostal and Methodist faith.Celebration of life to be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at the ROC Fellowship.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mo. John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Ray Auxier Michael Politics Christianity Richard Auxier Ebling St. Joseph James Auxier Jolene × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 20, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 17, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder caseNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaints'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College communitySchool board members at odds over tax issuesSt. Joseph weighs four-day school calendarMan admits guilt in DWI accident that killed pregnant womanOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashCommunity Chorus to perform 'Christmas at the Cathedral'
