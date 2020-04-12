John Meyer, Sr. Mary 1931-2020

CLYDE, Mo. - Sr. Mary John Meyer, OSB, 88 passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde.

Sr. Mary John was born on Nov. 13, 1931, in Baileyville, Kansas, to Henry and Clara (Haug) Meyer.

She attended grade school in Baileyville, Kansas, at the Sacred Heart Parish.

Laurene Marie Meyer entered the Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration on Feb. 21, 1948, and was given the name Sr. Mary John Meyer.

Her first profession of vows was on Sept. 17, 1949, and her final profession of vows was on Nov. 6, 1954.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Vernis and Donald Meyer; an infant sister, Mildred; and two brother-in-laws, Dennis Holthaus and Steve Saggars.

Survivors include her Monastic Family, and her brothers and sisters: Clarence, Kenny and Elaine Meyer, Marilyn Holthaus, Dolores Saggars, Kathy Buessing and Janice Tomlinson.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at Price Funeral Home, in Maryville, Missouri.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 15, at Our Lady of Rickenbach.

Burial will follow, at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Clyde.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.