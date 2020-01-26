Forrest Robert
Johansen
ROBINSON, Kan. - Forrest Robert "Bob" Johansen, Sr., 90, rural Robinson, died Jan. 24, 2020.
Preceded by: parents, Forrest Aaron and Ruth Rosella (Metzger) Johansen; sons, Terry, Kelly; grandson, Logan; siblings: Kenneth, Keith, Edward, Nellie Liberty, Betty Pape.
Survivors: wife, Darlene (Greene); sons, Forrest Robert "Bobby", Jr., Marlin; daughter, Ruth Anne Prieb.
Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Christian Center, Hiawatha, Kansas.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, Christian Center.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.