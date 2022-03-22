ALBANY, Mo. - Known to most as "Manley", Joe Manley Tillison was born to Mildred (Beal) Tillison and John Dean "JD" Tillison on April 11,1939, at home in the Arbuckle Mountains above Turner Falls Park near Davis, Oklahoma. During his childhood, he lived at Turner Falls where his family built vacation cabins, ran the gate and the concession stand for the City Park.
He met his wife, Geraldine "Jeri" Tillison, when he was 18 while she was visiting the Falls. They moved to Jacksonville, Florida, then to St. Joseph. In 1970, the Tillison family moved to Camp Woodland in Albany, Missouri, when Manley became the Superintendent of Properties for the Midland Empire Girl Scout Council through his retirement in 2004.
Manley was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Juanita Faye (Tillison) Newman; son, Joe Michael; and wife, Jeri.
He left a legacy of love for and is survived by his children and their spouses: Jeff Sprague and Julia Hollars, Kathy (Sprague) Morgan and Terry Morgan, Karen (Conrad) Willoughby and Tim Willoughby; Lyanne "Lee" (Tillison) Langerock and Keith Langerock; grandchildren, Shawn Sprague, Chad Sprague, Vincent Crowley Jr., Melissa Newman, Paula Newman, Ivy (Baker) Reger, Micah Baker, Melanie (Morgan) Fish, and Tara (Morgan) Dodge as well as their spouses; beloved great- grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Haden Newman; nephews and nieces.
Manley studied carpentry at an early age, first as an apprentice rock mason for his father then as a vocation. Along with carpentry, Manley was a rodeo wrangler and worked for Armour's Meatpacking plant in St Joseph prior to the Albany move. He still practiced construction throughout his career including improvements at Camp Woodland, restoration at the Rigney Theater, and with Keith and Lee's manufacturing company in the 1990's.
Along with his work at Camp Woodland, for a number of years he co-owned the Camp horseback riding program with his daughter, Kat. In the 80's and 90's he was known as "Smokin Joe" as Manley and Jeri owned Smokin Joe's BBQ known throughout Northwest Missouri and Southern Iowa for their BBQ Sauce, pulled pork, ribs, and smoked chicken. Manley graduated in 1976 from Missouri Western State University with a degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry.
Manley's hobbies were fishing, history, pondering, and politics (local). Manley served for over 40 years as an elected public servant to the community in several capacities including on the Rural Water District, Athens Township Board, and the Albany City Council. Always interested in bettering the community, Manley contributed to the formation of the Albany Fire Protection District and improvements at Gentry County Memorial Hospital and Carnegie Library.
Manley led by example. He was a smart, quiet, thoughtful, observant, humble person who was slow to anger, compassionate and caring, and who always shared an engaging smile. He approached life with practical wisdom and a quick sense of humor that is cherished and will be missed.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests a Memorial in lieu of flowers to be sent to Camp ANOVE -Albany, Missouri C/O the Meierhoffer Funeral home.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
