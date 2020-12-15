Jobst, Robert R. 1933-2020

PICKERING, Mo. - Robert Raymond Jobst, 87, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home in Pickering surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on June 5, 1933, in Parnell, Missouri, and lived in the Parnell and Pickering areas all his life. His parents were Raymond and Nellie (Hawk) Jobst.

He graduated from Parnell High School, class of 1951. Robert joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in the Korea War from 1953-55.

He was a journey man union carpenter and bridge builder. He worked for Loch Sand & Construction in Maryville, for 18 years.

He was a member and attended the Pickering United Methodist Church. A charter member of the Pickering Lions Club; he helped many years with the annual horse show and pancake breakfast. He was a Lions Melvin Jones recipient. He liked to coon hunt and raised hunting dogs. He was a Scout leader with the BSA Troop 64; and was a member of Mic-O-Say. He was an avid sports fan and had coached and umpired little league; and had helped organize the men's slow pitch league. He was the Trustee with the Union Township Board.

His parents preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Bud Jobst, and sister, Evelyn Hunt.

On Feb. 16, 1958, at the Blythedale, Missouri Christian Church, Robert was united in marriage to Donella Moore. She survives of the home in Pickering.

His other survivors include his children, Roberta (Steve) Turner, Hopkins, Missouri, Rebecca Jobst, Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert (Debbie) Jobst, Maryville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Turner, Megan (Adam) Auffert, and Mallory Jobst; four great-grandchildren, Laney Turner, Landon Turner, Cayden Auffert, and Kinley Auffert; his brother, Richard Jobst; and his sister, Ramona Brodrick; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Robert's name to the Pickering Lions Club, or the Pickering United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.