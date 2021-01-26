Jobsst, Donella 1940-2021

PICKERING, Mo. - Donella Jobst, 81, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Donella was born in Blythedale, Missouri, on Jan. 8, 1940, to Leonard H. and Bessie L. (Hale) Moore.

A 1957 graduate of North Harrison High School in Eagleville, Missouri, Donella lived in that area before moving to Pickering Missouri in 1958.

She was a cook at the Pickering Elementary School, and then for the next 30 years was the Union Township Tax collector.

On Feb. 16, 1958, Donella was united in marriage to Robert Raymond Jobst. He passed away on Dec. 13, 2020. She was also preceded by her parents, and 10 siblings.

Donella was a member and attended the United Methodist Church, Pickering. Her church was her passion and she gave much of her time to it. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, she volunteered at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville, Missouri, and was the Union Township Election Judge.

She leaves behind her children: Roberta (Steve) Turner, Hopkins, Missouri, Rebecca Jobst, Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert (Debbie) Jobst, Maryville; her brother, Frank Moore (Brucella Bennett), Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Turner, Megan (Adam) Auffert, and Mallory Jobst; four great-grandchildren, Laney Turner, Landon Turner, Cayden Auffert, and Kinley Auffert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will follow at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Pickering. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.