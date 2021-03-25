Jobes, Jeanie 1944-2021 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Jeanie (McAdams) Jobes, 76, Tarkio, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, Tarkio.
Preceded: parents, Robert Stanley, Sr. and Rosanna (Sattler) McAdams, brother, Bobby McAdams.
Survivors: children, Kelly Henry, Savannah, Missouri, Jeff (Shannon) Jobes, Fairfax, Missouri; granddaughter, Jordan Smith, Savannah; siblings, Kenny McAdams, Tarkio, John (Jill) McAdams, Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Shirley McAdams, Tarkio; aunts: Alvina Smith, Atwood, Kansas, Marge (Tom) McLaren, Chanute, Kansas, Doris (Dennis) Riener, Palisade, Nebraska, Bernadine (Harvey) Pfannenstiel, Westminster, Colorado; close friend, Tom W. Hughes; nieces, nephews, cousins.
**Mass will be streamed live Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
Public Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio.
Rosary: 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to mass.
Open Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Guestbook and memorabilia are available.
Inurnment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Memorials: Jeanie Jobes Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
