Jobes, Jeanie 1944-2021 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Jeanie (McAdams) Jobes, 76, Tarkio, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, Tarkio.

Preceded: parents, Robert Stanley, Sr. and Rosanna (Sattler) McAdams, brother, Bobby McAdams.

Survivors: children, Kelly Henry, Savannah, Missouri, Jeff (Shannon) Jobes, Fairfax, Missouri; granddaughter, Jordan Smith, Savannah; siblings, Kenny McAdams, Tarkio, John (Jill) McAdams, Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Shirley McAdams, Tarkio; aunts: Alvina Smith, Atwood, Kansas, Marge (Tom) McLaren, Chanute, Kansas, Doris (Dennis) Riener, Palisade, Nebraska, Bernadine (Harvey) Pfannenstiel, Westminster, Colorado; close friend, Tom W. Hughes; nieces, nephews, cousins.

**Mass will be streamed live Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**

Public Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio.

Rosary: 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to mass.

Open Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Guestbook and memorabilia are available.

Inurnment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Memorials: Jeanie Jobes Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.