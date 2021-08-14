MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Jimmie Dean Russell, 78, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away, Aug. 12, 2021.
He was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Turney, Missouri, to William and Dorothy (Foster) Russell.
Jimmie worked as a warehouseman at Hallmark for 37 years, until retiring.
Preceding him in death: parents, Bill and Dorothy; four rothers, Stanley, Gary, Darrell, and Bob; two sisters, Donna and Connie.
Survivors: wife, Bonnie, of the home; son, Eddie Dean Russell, Maysville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Adam, Skylar and Kady; brother, Bill (Denise) Russell and sister, Cathy Fowler.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery.
Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
