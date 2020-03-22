Terry Joseph Jimenez 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, on St. Joseph's day, at a Joplin, Missouri hospital.

He was born Nov. 5, 1953, in St. Joseph, son of the late Dorothy and Jose Jimenez.

He graduated from Benton High School and Missouri Western State University.

He worked for the City of St. Joseph as a civil engineer, reviewing and drafting blue prints and coding.

He was an accomplished artist, and enjoyed painting, sketching and drawing. He also enjoyed music and cooking.

Terry was a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Johnny Jimemez.

Survivors include: sisters, Brenda (Douglas) Henderson, Mentone, California, and Debora Jimenez, St. Joseph, and a brother, Mark Jimenez of St. Joseph; and several nieces, nephews; and great -nieces and nephews.

Live streaming and family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, as well as family gathering following the Mass.

The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.