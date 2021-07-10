Terry Joseph Jimenez 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 on St. Joseph's Day, at a Joplin, Missouri hospital.
He was born November 5, 1953 in St. Joseph, son of the late Dorothy and Jose Jimenez. He graduated from Benton High School and Missouri Western State University.
He worked for the City of St. Joseph as a Civil Engineer, reviewing and drafting blue prints and coding.
He was an accomplished artist, and enjoyed painting, sketching, and drawing. He also enjoyed music and cooking.
Terry was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Johnny Jimenez.
Survivors include: sisters, Brenda (Douglas) Henderson, Mentone, California and Debora Jimenez, Saint Joseph; and a brother, Mark Jimenez of St. Joseph; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside inurnment service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Father Bill Walter officiating.
There will be a family gathering at Deborah's home following the services.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
