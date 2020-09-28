Helen "Pat" Patricia Jimenez-Fountain 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at a St. Joseph health care facility.

She was born March 8, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter of Helen and Floyd Farris.

She attended the Convent of Sacred Heart and Platte College.

She married Pete Jimenez, and together they had their four daughters. She later married Charles Fountain.

Pat worked at various offices within the Buchanan County Courthouse and also on occasion at Joe Opticians, since she was 19 years old.

She loved to cook, especially Mexican food for her family and friends. Pat had put together a cookbook of her recipes for everyone to enjoy.

In her youth, she began playing the organ at Holy Rosary, which she continued to do so for many years. She was also a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Preceding her in death is: her first husband, Pete Jimenez, second husband, Charles Fountain; father, Floyd Robert Farris; mother, Helen Forestine Farris; brothers, Robert Farris and Louis Farris; and her aunt and uncle, Henry and Virginia McNutt.

Survivors include: daughters: Cathy (Phil) Pinion of St. Joseph, Rita (Arnie) Lindsay of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Theresa Hoelscher of Lake Ozark, Missouri and Barb (Ted) English of Florence, Arizona; sister, Mary Ellen Woodcock of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter, five nieces; and two nephews.

Ms. Fountain has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.