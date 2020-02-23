Jimenez, Amelia A. 1965-2020

Amelia Anne Jimenez, 54, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

She was born Sept. 19, 1965, in Wilson, North Carolina.

Amelia attended Rockport R-2.

She loved her cats, music, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank P. Jimenez, and brothers, Michael and Joseph Jimenez.

Survivors include: son, Justin Blake Richardson (Mandy); their children, Baylee, Ethan, Kyndall and Cain; daughter, Misty Jimenez; longtime partner, Gary Davis; mother, Louise Lingerfelt; sister, Yolanda Engstrand; step-children, Tonya Thompson (Dustin) and Kelly Richardson (Crystal); and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, ROC Fellowship Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Amelia's Tribute Page at: www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.