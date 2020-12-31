Ruth Nichols Jewett, 91, of St. Joseph, died peacefully at her home on Dec. 28, 2020.

Ruth was born Oct. 26, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Joseph and Luella (Harmon) Tanner.

She was a clerical worker and homemaker, but was most proud of her 20 years as a volunteer, at Heartland Medical Center.

Ruth was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish for many years.

Preceding her in death were: husbands, Robert Nichols and Dr. Jesse G. Jewett; brothers: Norman, Carl, Loren; and two sisters, Judy Sparks and Francis Stehr.

Survivors include: a son Michael Nichols and wife, Carrie; brother, Don Tanner and wife, Kathy; sister, Cherie Jewett; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Inurnment will follow, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.