Larry Jewell, 62 year old resident of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Graveside Military Honors at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Shelburne Cemetery, south of Trenton. Open visitation Wednesday, 9 a.m., until 6 p.m., Slater Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial: Shelburne Cemetery sent to funeral home.

Larry Dean Jewell born April 4, 1958, Trenton, to Charles Leroy and Iola May (Stubbs) Jewell. From May 29, 1975 until May 30, 1978 served in the United States Army. Larry worked as an aeronautics engineer doing airline maintenance for Branniff Airlines, T.W.A, and United Airlines. He also worked in construction as a dry waller.

Surviving: his sons, Tyson Jewell and Randy Jewell of St. Joseph; sister, Cheryll Ruhnke, St. Joseph; companion, Jill Gessell, Stewartsville, Missouri; grandchildren, Cameron, Zayden, Maddox, and Chancellor; and an aunt, Emma Bankson and husband Lewis,Trenton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.