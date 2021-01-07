Jewell, Goldie J. 1931-2021

HAMILTON, Mo. - Goldie Jean Jewell, 89, of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Jan. 4, 2021. Goldie was born Oct. 5, 1931, to John J. and Blanche L. (Carter) Taylor in Cameron, Missouri.

Goldie was a 1950 graduate of Cameron High School. She worked at the Stride Rite Shoe Factory, and owned and operated G & G Liquor in Hamilton, and worked at the Acorn Inn in Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; three brothers, Dale, Donald, and Joe Taylor; two sisters, Lorene Baber, Loretta Willets.

Goldie is survived by: daughter, Cindy (Marc) Dishon, St. Joseph; son, Howard (Kristy) Jewell, Kidder, Missouri; granddaughters, Taylor Dishon, Lacy Short, Kielly Jewell; great-grandchildren, Rylee Short and Asher Short.

Services will be held Monday Jan. 11, 2021, at 11 am, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the service.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery at a later date.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.