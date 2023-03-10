Jeschke, Linda 1963-2023 Savannah, Mo. Mar 10, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Jeschke, Linda 1963-2023 Savannah, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda Jeschke, 60, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital. She was born Feb. 20, 1963, in St. Joseph, to Barbara and George Noble.Linda has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.Celebration of Life Gathering will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at King Hill Christian Church.Full online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 10, 2023 Late Notices, March 9, 2023 Late Notices, March 8, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph residents and locations to star in moviePolice officer charged with DWIFirst responders work a four vehicle crash on Interstate 29New $4.9 million Peterbilt facility hosts ribbon-cuttingHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureFrederick going green for Saturday paradeOne teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shootingCrews on scene of Downtown crashToo much of a good thing for Krug fishSt. Joseph put in national spotlight thanks to upcoming sporting events
