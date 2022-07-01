Jermain, James F. 1936-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - James F. "Jim" Jermain, 86, of Wathena, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Jim was born on Jan. 15, 1936, in Conception, Missouri, to Benedict and Jessie (Imers) Jermain.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. He was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena. Jim worked and retired from Wire Rope, St. Joseph.
Jim married Dorothy Derks on Aug. 23, 1958, in Clyde, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Sister Mary Catherine Jermain, Bennie Jermain, Annie Gerhard, Margaret Burandt, John Jermain, Gertrude Wisdom, Rose Marie Jermain, and Vincent Jermain.
Additional survivors include: his children, Don Jermain (Donna), Gary Jermain (Sheryl), Jerry Jermain (Stephanie) and Deanna Powell (Rob); 11 grandchildren; sister, Agnes Stoll (Ed); and brother, Ray Jermain; numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim's wishes were to be cremated.
Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena.
Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m.
Memorials: In remembrance of Jim's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to your favorite charity in his name.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, in charge of arrangements.
