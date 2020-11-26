Jeremi "J" Kroos, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

He was born July 9, 1969, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Junior and Jeani (Kearns) Kroos.

J was a free spirit with a kind soul, who lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh.

He enjoyed painting, going for 'walks' in his wheelchair, and listening to music. J loved to go places and people watch.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Kroos.

Survivors include his parents; sister, Shelbi Force (Steve); nieces, Shaya and Michaela Force; nephew, Matthew Force; one aunt; two uncles; a wonderful friend that also had his heart, Largo; several extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend their heart-felt thanks to the special care givers for all they did for J over the years.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Easterseals Midwest, 3126 Hirter Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

