MARYVILLE, Mo. -Elaine (Brown) Jerde was born March 3, 1955, in Maryville, to William and Olive (Crenshaw) Brown.

She passed away on May 13, 2020 at her home, in St. Joseph, at the age of 74.

Surviving are: husband, David; father, Harold Brown; and brothers, Dan and Larry Brown.

Graveside Services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the St. Josephs Cemetery in Parnell, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.