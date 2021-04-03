Jensen, Michael D. 1954-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Michael Dwayne Jensen passed away on March 31, 2021. He was born and raised in St. Joseph and loved his hometown roots. He had said many times that he would never leave his town because it was where he was happiest and meant to be. Born Sept. 9, 1954, Mike, as most people knew him, was a force to be reckoned with. Full of a zest for life, he set out to make as many friends and have as many laughs as one person possibly could in a lifetime. He attended the public school system in St. Joseph and proudly boasted that some of the people he met during those years remained his friends though out his life. Mike's greatest joys and accomplishments were either hanging out with "his buddies", playing competitive softball, or singing. He found his gift of song later in life and was never happier than when he had a microphone in his hand and a musical track playing behind him. He was quick to put on a concert for anyone interested in listening.

He is survived by his sisters, Sherry Bradshaw, Stacey Mollus (Rodney); brother, Harold Jensen; He loved his nieces and nephews including the greats and great-greats. He spent hours, teaching them things like the fine art of making shadow puppets, making armpit farts, and how to hide between mattresses to win a game of hide-and-seek.

Because Mike loved life so much, he refused to even discuss a funeral. Respecting his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no memorial service. His family would like to thank all of you on behalf of Mike for all of your prayers and love and would ask you not to be sad. He would've hated that. Instead, as a tribute to him, reach out today and hug someone, buy someone a pizza, or give someone a carnation and tell them you love them. Just like Mike always did. He will be missed. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.