Jensen, Mary E. 1943-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Mary Ellen Jensen, 79, of Cameron, Missouri, departed to eternal heavenly rest on March 20, 2023, at the Cameron Nursing Center.
Mary Ellen, daughter of Richard "Dick" and Ruth (Manuel) Douthat, was born in Lincoln, Kansas, on Dec. 7, 1943.
She attended New Hampton Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Elementary then graduated from South Harrison High School, class of 1961. She was very active in FHA, Booster Club, 4-H and National Honor Society. She took piano lessons all through her childhood. She worked at Edson's Grocery in New Hampton and following graduation, married Wayne Coots in Bethany, Missouri. To this union three children were born. After they divorced she married Marvin Weaver, in Princeton, Missouri. Upon his passing she married Kenneth Jensen on Oct. 21, 2006.
Mary Ellen and Kenneth moved to Cameron in 2011 where they joined the Cameron United Methodist Church.
She was actively involved over the years in the church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women Group. Mary Ellen was a lifetime member of P.E.O. Chapter BK for over 60 years and served on the Arthritis Board of St. Joseph.
She worked in secretarial services through the years and drove the OATS Bus in Bethany. At age 40 Mary Ellen received an Associates Degree in Nursing from Trenton Jr. College, working at numerous Home Health and Rehabilitation facilities until retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Dale and Loren.
Survivors: husband of 17 years, Kenneth Jensen; son, Robert (Connie) Coots, Mooresville, Missouri; daughters, Brenda (Gary Dean) West, Pattonsburg, Missouri, and Jeannie (Greg) Clapham, Cameron; stepchildren, Marie (Mike) Klein, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Scott and Supa (Bee) Jensen, Vallejo, California; grandchildren, Lisa Leeper, Lori Coffey, Jody Elmore, Racheal Allen, Deborah Watson, Shelby Gard, Josh, Grace, and Olivia Klein, Linda, Mombay, Jakob and Daniel Jensen; and 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Douthat, Parkville, Missouri; sister, Margaret (Maggie) Carlson, Trimble, Missouri; sister-in-law, Fern Douthat, Independence, Missouri; and nieces and nephews.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Cameron United Methodist Church.
Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, March 23, at the church.
