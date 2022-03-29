Jensen, Gertrude 1930-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Gertrude Ann (Schwebach) Jensen, 91, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pineview Manor with family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. Parish Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the church with family visitation to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
