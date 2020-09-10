Jennings, Terrill R. 1944-2020

TUJUNGA, Calif. - Terrill Robert Jennings passed away at his home in Tujunga, on Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by love. Terry was born on April 5, 1944, to John Robert Jennings and Mary Kathryn Smith in St. Joseph.

He was known by many different names over his life. Terry Bob to his parents, Twink (twinkle toes) to his high school friends, TJ to his adult friends, Papa and Daddy-O to his daughters and son-in-law, Grumpa to his four grandchildren and Terry-san to his late in life love.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1975, to pursue his drumming career and toured with the band Blues Image. After touring, he worked at Wilder Brothers Studio in Beverly Hills as a recording engineer. He won an Emmy for his Muppet Baby sound track but may have been most proud of his work with the late radio personality Stan Freberg.

He is survived by: wife, Grace Chen; daughters, Kym Mitchell and Kara Redmon; son-in-law and great friend, Paul Mitchell; grandchildren: Julian and Jenna Mitchell and Declan and Kieran Bryan; and brother, Chris Eaton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silverlake Conservatory of Music.

A service will be held at Rosa Hills Memorial Park for close family members. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.