Jennings, Kathleen 1945-2022 Mahomet, Ill.

MAHOMET, Ill. - Kathleen Marie McGinnis Jennings went home to her savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, surrounded by family at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Kathleen was born June 17, 1945, in Clarinda, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil and Mary (White) McGinnis. She married her devoted husband John Jennings in 1966, in Stanberry, Missouri. He survives.
Also surviving are children, Anne Jennings Schaefer and Christopher (Jori) Jennings; brother, Glen (Natalie) McGinnis; sister, Ellen (Carl) McGinnis-Smith; grandchildren, Zachary, Mei, Adele, and Liora; loving in-laws; nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.
Preceding her to heaven were her parents and sister, Mary Ellen.
As valedictorian of her Carlisle, Iowa High School class, Kathleen excelled as an Iowa state legislative page, graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, art teacher, and water colorist.
Her heart for Israel and the Jewish people was boundless. In the fall of 2000 she went on her first trip to Israel on a tour with a local Christian radio station. Mixed with passion and the love of art, she began creating water color paintings of various Jewish subjects. A high point of this passion was when she qualified for a special seminar hosted by Yad Vashem Holocaust Education Foundation, Jerusalem, Israel, for a month. She was granted to be an educator for Holocaust studies in the United States. Over the following years she made 23 trips to Israel where she has many friends. She was looking forward to her next trip.
Kathleen had a great deal of respect for those men and women who served their country in the armed forces. A local Christian publication, Prime Life Times, afforded her an opportunity. Over the course of two years she would interview veterans about their experiences then create the story, which was published monthly. In all, 20 veterans graciously accepted the call to share their experiences. In the near future, those stories will be published and made available to the public via Great News Radio in Fisher, Illinois.
Memorial contributions will be directed to Great News Radio, Fisher, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life for Kathleen will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Services will be officiated by pastor Jason Schifo of Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet, Illinois, where she was a member. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Jennings Cemetery, Alanthus Grove, Gentry County, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
