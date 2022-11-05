RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Darrell "Fuzz" LaVerne Jennings Jr. 55, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1966, in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and the late Darrell Jennings Sr.
He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, skiing, work on cars and lawnmowers, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Darrell was preceded in death by father, Darrell Jennings Sr., and brother, Brian Hudgens-Penland.
Survivors include, mother and stepfather, Patricia Anne Hudgens and Dennis Hudgens of Rushville; sons, Darrell (Amanda) Jennings III, St. Joseph, Dakota Bridgewater (Chesley McClain), Stewartsville, Missouri, Michael (Maygan) Lawson, Orange, Texas, and Montana Dakon; daughter, Brandi Jennings, St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; brother, Michael Jennings, Rushville; sister, Kristina (Rickie) Helton, St. Joseph; stepsister, Melinda (Cory) Hudgens-Mason.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Tommy Sivils officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Assocation.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
