RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Darrell "Fuzz" LaVerne Jennings Jr. 55, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1966, in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and the late Darrell Jennings Sr.

He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, skiing, work on cars and lawnmowers, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennings Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.