Jennings, Connie E. 1944-2021 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Connie Elaine (Craven) Jennings entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the age of 77.
Connie was born in Gentry County to Clifford and Neva (Wilkinson) Craven on June 23, 1944. She was the tenth of 12 children.
Connie worked outside the home in various positions, including Albany Pepsi-Cola and currently owned and managed multiple rental properties, but her most treasured position was of mother and grandmother.
While her children were in the home, she was very active in leadership positions in PTA, scouting, VBS, church youth group and other community activities. If you were ever blessed enough to sit at her table or enjoy any of her baked goods, you experienced her love of cooking that was developed under her mother. She continued to touch people's lives with this gifting throughout her life.
Because of Connie's deep faith and love for the Lord, she lived her life displaying extravagant generosity, whether it was hosting women's ministries in her home, cooking full meals for numerous ministries and missionaries, or giving abundantly of her time and resources to others. She never met a stranger and loved sharing the gospel with all she encountered.
She is survived by: her five children; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Kent (Shawna) Wilson and daughters: Abigail (Khol) Bounds, Grace and Lillian; Kevin Wilson and children: A.J. Flores, Kevin (Jessica) Flores and son Elijah, and Colby (Brad) Morrison; Ramona (Kevin) Caswell and children, Morgan and Jacob; C.F. (Nicole) Rainey and children Beau, Lucy, and Olive; and Glynis (Donovan) Nelson and children: Brighton, Rigley, Adleigh and Ephram. She is also survived by her siblings, Ron (Patricia) Craven, Dee (Renate) Craven, Karen Szumiesz, and Neil (Luise) Craven; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Donald Jennings; brothers: Rollie Craven, Charles Craven, Clifford Craven, Gary Craven, David Craven; and sisters, Kathryn Craven Want and Jeane Craven Wilson.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.
Private family burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the chapel.
Memorial Contributions: Lone Star Church Building Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
