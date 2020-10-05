Cody Ray Jennings, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born Oct. 11, 1992, to Jennifer Jennings.
Cody married Kaela Geary on Sept. 6, 2014; she survives of the home.
He was a manager at Pancheros.
Cody was preceded in death by his grandmother, Teresa Markum and sister, Jennician Simpson.
Survivors include: his wife, Kaela; children, Ahliea, Aubrey, Oliver; mother, Jennifer Charleston (Michael); father, David Simpson; brothers, Cory and Cooper; aunts, Nora Cogdill and Janet Ware; grandfather, Ray Markum; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will gather with friends Saturday, anytime after 11 a.m. 601 South 13th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.