PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Charles W. Jennings, 95, Platte City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023.
He was born on April 27, 1928, in Laclede, Missouri, to Paul W. and Ethel G. (Tharp) Jennings.
Charles graduated from Laclede High School, and farmed for a short while, later spending several years as a truck driver for different companies until his retirement as an independent owner operator.
He enjoyed many different hobbies, including gardening, yardwork, woodworking, and tinkering. Charles was especially fond of birds, goats, and horses, and was a farmer at heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Irene and Lois Lavern; first wife, June Allen, and second wife, Mary Shipley.
Survivors include his wife, Joan (Hazzard) Jennings; children, Kathy Jennings, John Jennings (Billie), Jerry Jennings, Randy O'Dell (Karla), Steve O'Dell (Julia), and Brenda Castillo (Joseph); grandchildren, Deric Jennings, Jackson Jennings, Ryan Jennings, Alyxis Jennings, John O'Dell, Sarah Haught, Amanda O'Dell, Aaron O'Dell, Katie O'Dell, Andrew Castillo, and Jacob Castillo; 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aspire Health & Rehab Center of Platte City.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
