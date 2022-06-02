Betty Lou Jennings, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri, health care facility. She was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Stewartsville, Missouri, daughter of the late Audra and Virgil Sprague.
She graduated from Central High School. She spent 61 years of marriage with her late husband Jimmie Jennings. Betty worked at JC Penney and was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed her church, family and friends. Betty was a loving housewife, mom and grandmother. She was a member of Missouri Archeology Society and the Genealogy Society.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, Jimmie E. Jennings in 2016; her parents; siblings, Billie Sprague, Raymond Sprague, Agnes Baker, Maggie Hendricks.
Survivors include, sons, Bob (Trina) Jennings of Savannah, Missouri, and David (Vicky) Jennings of St. Joseph; sisters, Virginia Thompson of St. Joseph and Wilma Burris of McFall, Missouri; grandchildren, Justin Jennings, Jennifer Jennings and Jesse Ashby.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star, Missouri. Pastor David Mason officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Oak Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.