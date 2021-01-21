Jenks, Stacie R. 1970-2021

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Stacie Renea Jenks, age 50, Grant City, died Jan. 19, 2021, in Grant City.

Stacie was born July 15, 1970, in Great Bend, Kansas. She was the daughter of Frank Oliver and Sandy (Morgan) Jenks.

She was a 1988 graduate of Great Bend High School.

Having lived in Missouri many years, she had been employed as a welder and was a jack of all trades, when it came to work.

Her work ethic was second to none. She also was a nurse aide and her passion was caring for the elderly. This love came from her grandma, Helen.

Stacie always looked for the positive things in life and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

She loved the outdoors, music, her children, grandchildren and her little dog, Roxie.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Frank Jenks; step-father, Michael Richards; and grandparents, Thomas Earl (Helen) Morgan and Emery (Verna Mae) Jenks.

Her survivors include: the love of her life, Allen Carlson; three children: Kali (Wade Adams) Cameron, Tevin and Colt Cameron, all of Grant City; mother, Sandy Jenks; and brother, Troy Tutak, both of Great Bend, Kansas; sister, Larissa Michelle (Cashe) Richards, Del City, Oklahoma; two aunts, Kim Tutak and Terri Delgado, both of Great Bend; three grandchildren: Kade, Kruz and Kamlynn Cameron; and three nieces: Savannah, Morgan and Rylea Tutak.

As per her wishes, Stacie's body has been cremated, under the direction of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.

Memorials may be given to the Stacie Rene Jenks Memorial Fund.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.