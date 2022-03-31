Shirley S. Jenkins, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.
On July 30, 1931, she was born in Newton, Iowa, to Joseph and Georgia (Vansice) Sinkler.
Shirley married Ralph Jenkins on Sept. 1, 1957. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. He precedes her in death.
She was an active member of Living Hope Church. She was also a member of the Downtown Sertoma.
Shirley enjoyed bible study, antiquing and refinishing furniture. She found solace and a sense of accomplishment by completing challenging puzzles. She had a passion and zeal for worshipping Jesus through music by playing the guitar, organ and singing loudly. Her family will lovingly remember her as a straight shooter and her genuine love for helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Jerome Sinkler.
She is survived by her children, Andrea Gamman (Alan), Suellen Newman (Tom), Curtis Jenkins (Dawn); grandchildren, Allison and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Brooklyn; siblings, Gerald Sinkler and Gloria Sharp; several nieces and nephews; dear friends and caregivers, Steve and Mahlona "Diane" Wylie.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center, 1502 North 36th Street, Suite D, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
