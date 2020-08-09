Rudolph "Rudy" K. Jenkins, Jr., 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Diversicare of St. Joseph, due to complications from a stroke.

Rudy was born Nov. 15, 1937, to Rudolph K. Jenkins, Sr., and Mabel Virginia Green in Auxasse, Missouri.

Rudy was a veteran of two branches of the US Military, serving two years in the Army, from 1955 to 1957, and 14 years in the Missouri Air National Guard, from 1978 to 1992.

Additionally, Rudy earned a B.S. in bookkeeping, from Missouri Western Junior College. After his time in the service, Rudy worked as a courier for Commerce Bank in St. Joseph for 18 years.

Rudy will be remembered for his love of sports, hard work ethic, and his sense of humor.

When leaving a family outing, he would always say, "Glad you got to see me, the pleasure is all yours!"

Rudy is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Glen Jenkins and Theda Mundy.

Rudy is survived by: his wife and best friend, Judith Jenkins (Gorden); sister, Bertha (Robert Lee) Taylor; children: Jeff (Jonna) Jenkins, Pat (Amy) Jenkins, Chris (Shannon) Jenkins and Angie (Harry) Gardner; grandchildren: Candous, Sara, Travis, Chasity, Johnathan, Michael, Madison, MacKenzie, Zachary, Kelsey and Keeton; great-grandchildren: Dayton, Trey, Kassie, Joshua, Liam, Solara, Kemper and Falynn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, in Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Online condolences can be left at: www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.